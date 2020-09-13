Just found Content Manager in FS2020 and it shows that my base content is not installed! This must be due to copying scenery files from XBOX Game Pass version of the game to Steam. I avoided downloading the whole thing again when I decided to move to Steam version of the FS2020 and it actually worked, atleast I think so... Finding out this thing from the Content Manager just gave me the nagging feeling I have some file corruption going on or something.

I cannot reinstall it again from the content manager, so it stays greyed out. Can I verify files somehow or make sure I have all the scenery files actually properly installed?

