Thread: West Coast flying like That One Pilot Chick

I always enjoy the RWseries That One Pilot Chick which is posted from time to time on the Home Page of FlightSim.com. As of today they're up to issue #5 and she has gotten her instrument and some other ratings. I find it great fun to see the screenshots from her actual flights and see they look on my sim.
I ususally fly her whole posted flight but last night life got in the way. So I'll post here several shots from KALW Walla Walla to KTTD Portland in a Baron. As usual, for scenery sake I fly lower than probably I would, RW. Several shots have notations on them if you click to get an enlarged view.
Michael
