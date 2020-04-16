Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: West Coast flying like That One Pilot Chick

  Today, 04:51 PM
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Default West Coast flying like That One Pilot Chick

    I always enjoy the RWseries That One Pilot Chick which is posted from time to time on the Home Page of FlightSim.com. As of today they're up to issue #5 and she has gotten her instrument and some other ratings. I find it great fun to see the screenshots from her actual flights and see they look on my sim.

    I ususally fly her whole posted flight but last night life got in the way. So I'll post here several shots from KALW Walla Walla to KTTD Portland in a Baron. As usual, for scenery sake I fly lower than probably I would, RW. Several shots have notations on them if you click to get an enlarged view.

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Ready to go!.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 242.9 KB  ID: 222487

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Climbing out hugely reduced!!.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 474.4 KB  ID: 222490

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 217.4 KB  ID: 222494

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 460.5 KB  ID: 222497

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 412.3 KB  ID: 222499

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Flyover S-95 Bingham Springs.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 362.3 KB  ID: 222500

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Colorado River.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 147.5 KB  ID: 222501

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 On Downwind to KTTD.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 128.8 KB  ID: 222502

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Over the lake on Downwind.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 329.0 KB  ID: 222503

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Parked at KTTD Portland Regional.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 337.8 KB  ID: 222504
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
