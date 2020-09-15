Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Landing issues with MSFS 2020

  Today, 03:30 PM #1
    redbird1
    Default Landing issues with MSFS 2020

    I have thousands of hours in all of the MSFS versions over the years and I have never had as much trouble controlling the airplane when trying to land. I don't know if the controls are too sensitive or the wind effects while landing are exaggerated. When I try to yaw left or right the I almost lose control of the aircraft and the same thing happens with pitch. My questions are:

    Am I the only one having this problem?
    Does anyone know what is causing this?
    How can I fix this?

    Thanks form a frustrated computer pilot.
  Today, 03:35 PM #2
    marjal
    Default

    First question confirmed, no answers to the others, sorry
  Today, 03:48 PM #3
    brytskiva
    Default

    Yes it´s not easy like before ... i use to sit behind the plane so i can see all the wheels , and from there .... you will learn
  Today, 03:51 PM #4
    stinger2k2
    Default

    No you're not alone. The option is to play with the sensitivity setup of your joystick/yoke or edit the aircrafts config file to dumb the sensitivity down. (There is a post i read that tells you how to edit the cfg file)

    Also check that you have the flight model set to "Modern".

    I found the landing challenge good for both experimenting with the sensitivity and also for practice using the sims aerodynamics.

    At the end of the day it is different to previous sims, possibly more realistic, who knows, i am not an experienced enough pilot to know how realistic each aircraft is.

    Good luck

