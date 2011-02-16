A case of the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing
Making me think twice before letting Windows Update patch
Issues with Windows 10 version 2004
An issue with the latest Windows 10 update prevents some players to install their Deluxe or Premium Deluxe content due to seeing the error message “(this content) does not work on this device.”
Some loading and crash issues could be linked to the latest Windows 10 version 2004 update
Workaround : Rollback to a previous update (see Remove an installed Windows update)
Reset or reinstall Windows.
