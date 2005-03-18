Thread: Interesting Live Traffic Observation

Interesting Live Traffic Observation
FSX and MSFS never use the north-south runway at KDAB, instead using the main E-W runway and a shorter parallel runway. In MSFS using real traffic, ATC has you taking off and landing on the E-W runway while the real traffic is landing on the N-S runway. The main KDAB E-W runway is currently closed due to construction as it has been most of the time for what seems an eternity.
Anyway, I am finding real traffic to be working pretty good, and I recommend it's use instead of AI traffic, which for me causes loss of autopilot functionality in whatever aircraft I am flying for some bizarre reason.
