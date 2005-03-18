Thread: Interesting Live Traffic Observation

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Interesting Live Traffic Observation

    Art_P
    FSX and MSFS never use the north-south runway at KDAB, instead using the main E-W runway and a shorter parallel runway. In MSFS using real traffic, ATC has you taking off and landing on the E-W runway while the real traffic is landing on the N-S runway. The main KDAB E-W runway is currently closed due to construction as it has been most of the time for what seems an eternity.

    Anyway, I am finding real traffic to be working pretty good, and I recommend it's use instead of AI traffic, which for me causes loss of autopilot functionality in whatever aircraft I am flying for some bizarre reason.

    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by Art_P
    Anyway, I am finding real traffic to be working pretty good, and I recommend it's use instead of AI traffic, which for me causes loss of autopilot functionality in whatever aircraft I am flying for some bizarre reason.
    It sounds like you selected AI control (of your own aircraft) instead of AI traffic?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Art_P
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962
    It sounds like you selected AI control (of your own aircraft) instead of AI traffic?
    Is that a joke or a real thing? Funny if a joke.

    The problem is a real thing. Try flying a course to a destination on autopilot while using AI Traffic and let me know if the autopilot functions throughout the flight.

