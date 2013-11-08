Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Want a graphics card that I will not have to upgrade for at least two years

  1. Today, 12:42 PM #1
    J_london's Avatar
    J_london
    J_london is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Want a graphics card that I will not have to upgrade for at least two years

    As a returning MS flight simmer I have to buy a new system to handle the premium edition of MSFS 2020.I am confused re the graphics cards.I read that Nvidia will replace the 2080 with the more powerful 3000 series which I want so I don’t have to upgrade at a later date.I also understand that the new 3080 card is hard to get and there are reports of crashes to those who have them.I am prepared to wait for a while but I also understand that AMD is coming out with a competitive card.Are you folks happy with the 3080 cards now and for the future.Any advice would be helpful.Thx Jay.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:41 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is offline Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,166

    Default

    Unless you’re in a rush, I would wait to see what AMD releases and for the issues with Nvidia’s 3080s to be sorted out. One question to consider is what resolution will you be running at? If you aren’t planning on going to a 4k monitor, you may not need the top of the line GPU either.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. After years I finally have FSX exactly how I want it!
    By woozieman in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-11-2013, 02:09 AM
  2. Microsoft's FS isn't dead, at least not to the Public. ESP Seems to have taken over
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 09-15-2009, 03:09 PM
  3. At least two shots for my friends.....BAC 1-11 Dan Air approach....
    By 707jet in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 03-16-2007, 12:05 PM
  4. I'm going to starve...but at least I have my A-10! :)
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:54 AM
  5. Want a better graphics card
    By csknight in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-20-2004, 03:45 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules