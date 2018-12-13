Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Content not downloaded after patch v1.9.3

    dogdish
    Default Content not downloaded after patch v1.9.3

    I have...

    Asobo-Flights-Commercial-Flight by Asobo 2.29Mb

    Anybody else with same or different?

    Also, nice to see the oceans have finally come to life.
    Also, nice to see the oceans have finally come to life.
    markielew
    Default

    I can't download this item either. Glad to hear it isn't just me.
    dogdish
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by markielew View Post
    I can't download this item either. Glad to hear it isn't just me.
    There IS a checkable box next to it, didn't try downloading it yet, away from my MSFS computer at the moment.
    There IS a checkable box next to it, didn't try downloading it yet, away from my MSFS computer at the moment.
