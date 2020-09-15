I tried the latest update yesterday. I got an message: Error 0x80073CF9. The game never updated. Now it just stops at the TBM intro screen and plays that awful "earworm" music. After 20 minutes waiting for an update to start, I turned the PC off. I bought a new PC for this game by iBuyPower (BestBuy) with Windows 10 and a Nvidia graphics card. I don't know why, but EVERYTIME they do an update to this game, it takes me several days to get the installation to work.

