I am having an issue with the in game graphic settings not saving in between launches. I set all my graphic settings where I want, after restarting sim it reverts to what was there prior to me saving. Initially I thought this was due to the Nividia Experience taking over the settings but I have since uninstalled Nividia Experience and reset the Nividia graphics MSGS2020 program settings. Same thing happens every time I restart the sim. Settings will not save. Any ideas are appreciated, as it is frustrating to have to input my setting every restart. Thanks