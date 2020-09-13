Thread: How do i install megapack

This is a bit confusing, i assume i'm doing something wrong ?
Core i7 10700K CPU OC to 5.1 all cores/MSI Z490 edge mobo/32GB(2X16GB)RAM 3200mhz/EVGA RTX2070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p/CH Flightstick and Pedals
You need to copy the content off that folder directly to the community folder.
ok working now thanks
