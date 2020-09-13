Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How do i install megapack

    johnyyz
    Default How do i install megapack

    This is a bit confusing, i assume i'm doing something wrong ?
    PauloG01
    You need to copy the content off that folder directly to the community folder.
    johnyyz
    ok working now thanks
