It's a great idea and no doubt the scenery is lovely. But are MS/Asobo seriously expecting us to cover this 560+nm flight billed at nearly three hours in one sitting? I got about 40 minutes into it last night, real world intervened, hit Esc to save and no spacebar dialogue to do so. We are not all computer nerds happy to sit in front of our PC screens for 3 hours at a time, not to mention this goes against standing policy as regards resting your eyes etc. when using VDU's. Okay I could use accelerated time (if that's allowed) but then that defeats the point of taking a low, slow(ish) flight to appreciate the visual delights. Maybe there's a checkpoint just around the corner that I missed but if Asobo are going to put these longer challenges in the game, then apply common sense to how the average user is going to make the flights.