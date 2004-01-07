Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: New patch and CTDs

  Today, 10:29 PM #1
    Rockcliffe2
    Default New patch and CTDs

    MSFS has performed flawlessly for me until today when I installed the latest patch. Suddenly I’ve had two abrupt CTDs mid-flight.
    I don’t know if it’s related but....
    Anyone else have problems?
  Today, 10:31 PM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Pure wild-eyed guess on MY part.... does CTD mean Crash To Desktop?
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
  Today, 10:32 PM #3
    pugilist2's Avatar
    pugilist2
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    Pure wild-eyed guess on MY part.... does CTD mean Crash To Desktop?
    Yes!
    Intel i-9 9900k @ 5.0 Ghz, EVGA 2080ti FTW3 11Gb, Corsair H115 PRO water cooler, Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard, EVGA Super Nova 1000 watt G+ power supply, G.SKILL 64Gb ram @3800 MHz, HP EX 920 M.2 PCIe 3TB,Windows 10 Pro x64
