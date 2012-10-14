"Access to content servers is currently unavailable" message.
Good evening, where I am.
Is anyone else out there getting the message in the title. Image of the error window attached.
I have not been able to use the sim for more than 2 weeks now, since the update in mid September. I have reported this on Zendesk and received the following response:
"Hi Hal,
Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. Our team is aware of the issue and is currently investigating.
We will come back to you as soon as we have found out the cause of the problem or if we require further information/files.
Best regards,
Microsoft Flight Simulator Support Team"
I have done the usual, tried a repair, no difference.
Tried an uninstall and reinstall but that made it worse, because of course I cannot access the content servers.
If I start the Sim right now I get into an endless loop of this error above with the option to quit or report to Zendesk. Clicking on QUIT logs me out of X-Box and tries to log me back in resulting in getting the above message again. Because I am using full screen, which I cannot change until I get into the Sim, I have to use Task Manager to shut the process down.
No fun on my end until a solution is found. If anyone has any suggestions short of reinstalling Windows, I am all ears.
Thanks, Hal
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
Bookmarks