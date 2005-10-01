Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: More A320 prolems

    Hi all I dont think its me tried 4 times and the A320 just refuses to fly lol The AP just sends it to the ground the Ai pilot goes is own
    way this I'm afraid is the last straw for me, I have tried to stay positive throughout and was hoping for better things from the update gut the Airbus is worse ,what on earth have they done,if i cant fly tomorrow thats it for me .Can anyone tell me if they are having any problems with the A320 before i submit a ticket as it could be me but i was flying it great until patch installed i got an error not enough band width you have been taken offline it never ceases to amaze me ,I am very dissapointed at the moment.
    It sounds like you corrupted your install or reset your calibrations for your control devices. First go into Windows 10 and check your device calibration. If that isn't the problem, the error probably corrupted your installation. How fast is your internet connection speed? It is also possible your ISP has a bandwidth limit on your account. Check the calibrations first, as that is easier.
