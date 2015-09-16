I have an Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming system.

I purchased a Logitech Flight Throttle Quadrant but cannot get it to work. In fact when it is plugged in to a USB port (not a blue USB 3 one) my computer fails to start. Problem goes away once I unplug the throttle's USB.


I have downloaded the software from Logitech, when I run it I get to the point where it says plug in the USB and again when I do it crashes my system.

I'm pulling out what is left of my hair trying to find a solution to no avail. Any help would be much appreciated.