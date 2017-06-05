Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Thrustmaster Throttle

    Thrustmaster Throttle

    I am sorry if this is in the wrong section, however I am having some challenges with the TWCS Throttle,...When I throttle up, I have to slide it all the way up....When I throttle down, I have to slide it all the down. There is no adjusting the speed....It is either full or at idle.
    I calibrated it to no avail.....Any suggestions?

    Thank you!
    Default

    Hi

    Mine worked fine right out the box but now that the Sensitivity config is fixed, check that. And make sure you have installed the latest drivers. Maybe uninstall the device and reinstall.

    Also check you haven’t also got the throttle on the joystick also set up. They might conflict.

    Hope you get it fixed.
    Default

    Is it possible that you also have a throttle on the joystick? If so, I’d set that joystick throttle so something else, like the prop pitch.

    Good luck.
