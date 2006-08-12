How to repair MSFS 2020

i have a copy of Windows 10 with MSFS 2020 and few other prgrs on harddisk.
But repairing of MSFS 2020 looks to me difficult.
a couple of days ago, i needed a USB harddisk temporary for my other computer.
So, i unplugged it and used it.
After that back to its orginal place.
But most times a harddisk letter will change. ( i have lots more hanging on the computer)
so I would start MSFS2020, but nothing happens.
i investgated the problem and it looks that MSFS 2020 not only installs on my SSD C drive,
but also a piece on another drive. see picture
I think , when starting MSFS2020, the prgr looks in that small piece on a other drive, to that part.
I think it looks now to the wrong drive and don't start.
How to repair that ?
i have looked with a registry editor to the problem, but it is to complicated for me.
Is there a repair prgr ?
If i can't solve the problem , i have to install 10 dvd's again, what is very time consuming.

Frits Egelie
