Thread: FS Update

  Today, 11:09 AM
    StubbornSwiss
    Default FS Update

    Downlading an update right now from the MS Store.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: download.PNG  Views: 8  Size: 84.2 KB  ID: 222456
  Today, 11:15 AM
    StubbornSwiss
    Default

    Followed by in-game update.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: download 2 (1092 x 639).jpg  Views: 14  Size: 120.8 KB  ID: 222457
  Today, 11:25 AM
    Elvensmith's Avatar
    Elvensmith
    Default

    Had better get Net Limiter ready for later on, then!
    Vern.
  Today, 11:28 AM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Default

    Note, this is a Japan specific content update. They plan to roll out airport updates by region.
  Today, 11:31 AM
    StubbornSwiss
    Default

    From what I am reading on the update screen, the "Japan-specific content is available as a free download in the Marketplace".

    This 8.78GB update addresses mostly fixes and the addition of 3 new airports.
  Today, 11:45 AM
    Art_P
    Default

    How do you get to that on the Microsoft Store? I can't find it and MSFS won't let me start without it.

  Today, 11:49 AM
    StubbornSwiss
    Default

    Microsoft store.... top right... 3 little dots.... click on that.
  Today, 11:55 AM
    Art_P
    Default

    Thanks.

