Thread: FS Update

Had better get Net Limiter ready for later on, then!
Vern.
Note, this is a Japan specific content update. They plan to roll out airport updates by region.
From what I am reading on the update screen, the "Japan-specific content is available as a free download in the Marketplace".
This 8.78GB update addresses mostly fixes and the addition of 3 new airports.
How do you get to that on the Microsoft Store? I can't find it and MSFS won't let me start without it.
Microsoft store.... top right... 3 little dots.... click on that.
Thanks.
