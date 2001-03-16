Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Moving msfs 20 instalation

    Apollo212
    Default Moving msfs 20 instalation

    Hi Is it possible to move the installation of my sim to another drive ie from HDD to SSD i am trying to speed it up lol well it cant do any harm I hope .
    davidc2
    I am guessing probably not due to files being written in different places.

    That being said, I would like to move mine as well
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
