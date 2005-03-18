Thread: FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Honolulu to Hilo - Part 1 - EnRoute

In this series we take a short A320 flight from Honolulu International Airport (PHNL) on the island of Oahu in Hawaii down to Hilo International Airport (PHTO) on the island of Hawaii aka the "Big Island."
Enroute we see some of the iconic island sights, other islands, and visual features of FS2020.
In a climbing turn out of the airport we can see some features of Pearl Harbor naval base in the background - Ford island in the harbor center and the masts of navy ships at piers along the right waterfront - and on the right side of the shot in the distance behind the airport runway the iconic outline of Diamond Head juts out into the Pacific.
Passing the buildings of downtown Honolulu as we head east. If you look carefully you can see the squiggly road leading up to the famous Pali overlook.
Beginning our turn to the southeast abeam Koko Head the southeastern most point on Oahu.
The map inset in this shot shows our FS2020 generated flight plan and routing. I chose low altitude airways for this short 193 mile trip. ATC Gave us 9500 feet as a cruise altitude. Not very efficient for an A320. Using the FS2020 ATC we could - and probably should - have requested a higher altitude. We'll pass by the islands of Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and Maui on our way.
Three of the said islands from the cockpit. Molokai to the left, Lanai ahead, and Maui in the distance.
Passing Maui with Mauna Kea volcano on the right. Measured from its base on the ocean floor Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain on earth at 33,464 feet passing Mt. Everest by 4435 feet.
A closer wing view of Mauna Kea. The peak frequently has snow but not shown in FS2020 stock scenery.
The Big Island of Hawaii ahead. Mauna Loa volcano - one of the worlds most active volcanos and the area of Hawaii where Volcanos National Park is located is in the distance ahead. Approach and landing in Part 2
