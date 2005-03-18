Thread: FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Honolulu to Hilo - Part 1 - EnRoute

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Honolulu to Hilo - Part 1 - EnRoute

    Default FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Honolulu to Hilo - Part 1 - EnRoute

    In this series we take a short A320 flight from Honolulu International Airport (PHNL) on the island of Oahu in Hawaii down to Hilo International Airport (PHTO) on the island of Hawaii aka the "Big Island."

    Enroute we see some of the iconic island sights, other islands, and visual features of FS2020.

    In a climbing turn out of the airport we can see some features of Pearl Harbor naval base in the background - Ford island in the harbor center and the masts of navy ships at piers along the right waterfront - and on the right side of the shot in the distance behind the airport runway the iconic outline of Diamond Head juts out into the Pacific.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Climbout.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 206.9 KB  ID: 222437

    Passing the buildings of downtown Honolulu as we head east. If you look carefully you can see the squiggly road leading up to the famous Pali overlook.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Honolulu.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 178.8 KB  ID: 222438

    Beginning our turn to the southeast abeam Koko Head the southeastern most point on Oahu.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Koko.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 141.7 KB  ID: 222439

    The map inset in this shot shows our FS2020 generated flight plan and routing. I chose low altitude airways for this short 193 mile trip. ATC Gave us 9500 feet as a cruise altitude. Not very efficient for an A320. Using the FS2020 ATC we could - and probably should - have requested a higher altitude. We'll pass by the islands of Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and Maui on our way.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FlightPlan.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 96.6 KB  ID: 222440

    Three of the said islands from the cockpit. Molokai to the left, Lanai ahead, and Maui in the distance.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3Islands.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 134.1 KB  ID: 222441

    Passing Maui with Mauna Kea volcano on the right. Measured from its base on the ocean floor Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain on earth at 33,464 feet passing Mt. Everest by 4435 feet.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Maui.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 109.6 KB  ID: 222442

    A closer wing view of Mauna Kea. The peak frequently has snow but not shown in FS2020 stock scenery.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: MK.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 140.2 KB  ID: 222443

    The Big Island of Hawaii ahead. Mauna Loa volcano - one of the worlds most active volcanos and the area of Hawaii where Volcanos National Park is located is in the distance ahead. Approach and landing in Part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Big Island.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 89.3 KB  ID: 222444
    Default FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Flight - Part 2 - Approach and Landing

    In this series we complete our flight to Hilo International Airport (PHTO) on the Big Island of Hawaii and show off some of the ATC aspects of FS2020.

    I'm busily taking screenshots so just be aware this approach and landing is being flown by the FS2020 AI.

    Beginning our descent. The map inset shows the airport location in relation to the island's other features.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Descent.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 129.7 KB  ID: 222445

    Expected approach instructions from ATC. The FS2020 ATC is very similar to FSX. The IAP for this somewhat rare DME arc procedure is shown on the insert.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: IAP.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 256.8 KB  ID: 222446

    Cleared for the approach

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Tower.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 130.6 KB  ID: 222447

    Inbound

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Lined Up.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 135.3 KB  ID: 222448

    Looking good

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PAPI.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 197.1 KB  ID: 222450

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Papi2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 180.5 KB  ID: 222451

    Touchdown! Main gear down, nose gear coming down, and spoilers starting to deploy.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Touchdown.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 185.4 KB  ID: 222452

    Rolling out with spoilers
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rolling Out.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 211.4 KB  ID: 222453

    Turning off the active
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Turnoff.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 190.0 KB  ID: 222454

    Taxi to the gate. Welcome to Hilo!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Ground.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 223.1 KB  ID: 222455
