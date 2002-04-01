Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Default terrain mesh complexity and what is the reason for the large install?

  1. Today, 07:41 AM #1
    BlueSox14
    BlueSox14 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    55

    Default Default terrain mesh complexity and what is the reason for the large install?

    Hi all,

    I've followed with great interest the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Based on early community feedback I have decided to hold off purchasing this but eagerly await the resolution of these teething issues. I think this hobby has a great future.

    I'm curious about a couple of things:

    1) What is the terrain mesh complexity/level of detail? Comparable to stock FSX (38m)? An order of magnitude greater?
    2) What is the reason for the super large install? Lots of large texture files? Scenery files? Really large default aircraft file sizes?

    Thanks all!

    Trent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:04 AM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    540

    Default

    The level of detail is astonishing! It does not get some of the buildings the correct shape, but they are all there (it uses an apparent base from a year or two ago, so new construction isn't there) (an example of the building issue, there is a huge cathedral in a tiny burg a few miles from my hometown. The building is accurately placed, but is a simple one story building and not a massive cathedral.). But roads and even trails are correctly placed. You can see glacial features and bedding planes on rocks. The biggest thing I notice, is everything now has a realistic three dimensional look that was never there in FSX or even X-Plane.
    The scenery is far to large to be maintained on your computer. It would take about 1000 2TB SSDs to hold it all. It is downloaded from the cloud as you fly. This is a very complex program. The weather generated systems are far, far more complicated than in FSX. Those features make it a big download.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mesh Complexity
    By rsnow in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-27-2007, 10:14 PM
  2. ~ Name that Terrain Mesh Complexity slider setting , simmers~
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 12-24-2004, 02:11 AM
  3. 'One Mc-83, a large coke and a large fries please...'
    By dahawg123 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-21-2003, 08:15 AM
  4. Mesh Complexity Settings
    By rossgellar in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 07:40 PM
  5. Mesh Complexity
    By rossgellar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 07:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules