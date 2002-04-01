Thread: Default terrain mesh complexity and what is the reason for the large install?

The level of detail is astonishing! It does not get some of the buildings the correct shape, but they are all there (it uses an apparent base from a year or two ago, so new construction isn't there) (an example of the building issue, there is a huge cathedral in a tiny burg a few miles from my hometown. The building is accurately placed, but is a simple one story building and not a massive cathedral.). But roads and even trails are correctly placed. You can see glacial features and bedding planes on rocks. The biggest thing I notice, is everything now has a realistic three dimensional look that was never there in FSX or even X-Plane.
The scenery is far to large to be maintained on your computer. It would take about 1000 2TB SSDs to hold it all. It is downloaded from the cloud as you fly. This is a very complex program. The weather generated systems are far, far more complicated than in FSX. Those features make it a big download.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
