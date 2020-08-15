After five years of Space ”Simming” and more casual gaming, I decided to see what new MSFS has to offer and oh my, isn’t it gorgeous. Bugs aside, I’m hooked. I even spent some time building a rudder pedal set for it, due to the lack of Commercial options at the moment.

Decided to join this friendly looking forum to learn and share experiences! Looking forward to continue my trip around the world, left of from Finland and now flying over Norway.

So hello everyone, and fly safe!

https://imgur.com/a/vQfBs0p