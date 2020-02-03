Hi everyone,

I like to fly aircraft changing the heading with keyboard commands. In particular, I want to fly the ICON A5 because of its amphibious nature, and I want to steer it using keyboard commands.

Now, the you can increase and decrease the Heading Bug by using CTRL+Insert and CTRL+DEL, respectively. The problem is I cannot seem to find a command to activate the heading bug. I can see the heading bug move on the external compass, but I cannot get the aircraft to accept the heading command because I cannot activate the heading bug.

To summarize, therefore, how do you activate the heading bug? I would have thought that the Select Heading Bug command (Shift+CTRL+H) would do the trick, but it does not.

Thank you.

Stanley