Thread: Red letters in the upper left top of the screen

  Yesterday, 10:56 PM #1
    capndon
    Does anyone know how to turn off those red lettered titles in the upper top left side of the screen that show heading, speed, wind direction and speed etc. I want to do a screen shot an don't want those to show.

  Yesterday, 11:48 PM #2
    Hossfly68
    Shift+ Z until they disappear
