I had three big airliners and also three small business jets. Now I have only two airliners and one business jet. Did someone hijack my aircraft? Did David Cooperfield play a trick on me. Mr. Cooper maybe....took one and the money.
Okay, so about my air craft. Were they installed with the last patch? Where did they go.
I am working hard at getting the bugs worked out of my simulation. I have pretty much made sure no controls are duplicated, I have three monitors working, two with gauges and just ordered a 49" curved monitor. Could not get my Matrox splitter to work, to create my front windshiled....so that is why I have ordered the large curved monitor....to create the front cockpit....with the two monitors underneath the large monitor, with MFD's on each monitor....it will be the beginning. One of my Go Flight controls work (the Throttle, flaps, spoiler and reverse thrusters) show up in my game controllers, and in the software...so I was able to program all functions.
Wish Go Flight would release their software.....if ever.
I will have to try one of the other softwares that have been mentioned....but right now I am just getting my flight deck together....using keyboard for most controls, and Auto Pilot controls.
I know there are some bugs....but this flight sim is the future for us.....so lets be patient. If we help people lose ilntrest in this software, microsoft will stop working on the bugs...and then we all will be totally screwed. Third patch being released.....keep them coming boys. Also if you don't have a machine that can smoke this software....you need to upgrade. Most likely some of the problems you are having is your computers....take some responsibility.
Hobbitrocks
