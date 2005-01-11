Legendary F-104 Auto Pilot
I have the Legendary F-104 for FS9 and I have ported it over to FSX my question when U use it my Saitek Auto Pilot panel lights go out. I use Spad and test the buttons and they work just the lights go out and I have to close the FSX program and restart to get them back for anymore aircraft.
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
