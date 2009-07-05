Thread: This Is The Biggest Scam Since Mae West Invited Me To her Bed Room

All Of This That Is Going On Is Bad,
Sorry Stay With FSX
Casey
So what specifically is bad? You have people that don't know how to run the sim. You have a few annoyances. The rest is amazing!! It is like being given a world travel package, with airplane included.
I can't believe that I would get to this point, but I now agree with the negative posts. Since the last update, avionics come up blank at flight startup, or if they work at startup, they quit partway thru the flight. Or, the program just crashes to desktop with no error message. Rather than occasionally happening, it has got to the point of always happening.
Back to FSX at least until the next update.
I agree. It's a fun simulator now that is getting lots of attention and improvements are certain to come. Some of the comments at this early stage are not understandable to me. If it cost $2500, or $1000 or whatever, then I'd expect closer to perfect out of the box, but for +-$100, with improvements extremely likely to arrive (and some great fun in the meantime as is), I think more patience would be appropriate.
