Thread: A Foggy Landing in St. Johns (CYYT)

A Foggy Landing in St. Johns (CYYT)

    A Foggy Landing in St. Johns (CYYT)

    Here are some shots showing off some of the weather effects + exterior, and wing view details of the A320 in FS2020.

    In this series an Air Canada A320neo is on approach to runway 29 at St. Johns International Airport (CYYT), Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The weather was the current CYYT weather for earlier today with some fog banks rolling in off the ocean.

    This kind of weather is typical for coastal locations in Newfoundland. Judging from the first and second wing shots I think FS2020 has some of the best and most realistic depictions of low clouds and fog like those here that's been seen in a sim so far.

    See what you think.

    Inbound with low lying fog banks are on either side of the airport. The runway 29 approach lights & runway are just visible straight ahead of the airplane at the tip of the left fog bank

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Inbound1.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 189.7 KB  ID: 222412

    Approaching the coastline

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Inbound2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 188.9 KB  ID: 222413

    Closer views of the coastal fog.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: wing1.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 131.6 KB  ID: 222414

    Click image for larger version.  Name: wing2.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 132.2 KB  ID: 222415

    Over the runway threshold

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Threshhold.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 126.0 KB  ID: 222416

    Touchdown

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Touchdown.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 116.9 KB  ID: 222417

    Spoilers deployed

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Spoilers.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 191.7 KB  ID: 222418
