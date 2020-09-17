Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: saitek panels work perfect in ms fs 2020

    johnvandijk3
    saitek panels work perfect in ms fs 2020

    many people have problems with the saitek panels are not working in ms fs 2020

    I had it to.
    no problem, buy spadnext (full version) and learn to program the panels with spadnext (youtube).
    my panels are working great again with all planes.

    try it, its worth the money

    have fun again and fly like real pilots.


    gr john
    Flyguy51
    Default

    Free and works...

    https://support.logi.com/hc/en-us/ar...ht-Radio-Panel
