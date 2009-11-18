Hi

I hope this helps someone (my son helped and wrote this)

Symptom
- FS2020 does not launch, no windows, nothing and nothing in Task Bar
- The FS2020 icon that was pinned to the task bar is "invisible", when highlighting it using the cursor it says "ms-appstore"
- In Services, Gamingservice set to disabled, unable to change to automatic

My resolution
- Checked system log, found event saying Windows installer failed to install microsoft.gamingservice
- Uninstalled xbox app using powershell (in admin mode) run - Get-AppxPackage *xboxapp* | Remove-AppxPackage
- Reboot PC (maybe not necessary but these are my steps)
- Gamingservice should not be visible in services.msc
- Install gaming service - Powershell in admin mode run - start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN

I should have did 1 thing and tested but I also did this in amongst the troubleshooting, you may or may not need to.
- Stopped Windows Update Service
- Stopped Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS)
- Renamed the folder c:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution to C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution.old
- Reboot PC, Softwaredistribution folder recreated

Launch FS2020, the icon on the task bar should look "normal".

Hope this help, the resolution worked for me, I think the issue occured after a defender update.