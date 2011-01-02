Good evening from the Netherlands!

I am having a big stutter problem. This especially during taxi. I think this did not happen on Windows 7, but
they are a big pain in the ass on W10 Pro.

I have tried many different things. I have tried different settings, different Nvidia Inspector settings and drivers, DX9 and DX10 modes, and I`ve tried some W10 tweaks, to speed up the OS. Unfortunately nothing seems to work. The weirest thing is that FSX seemed to run much better before I upgraded the CPU and GPU...

My Specs:

Windows 10 Pro
I7-3770K (not OC)
Nvidia 1050 Ti
8GB DDR3

Installed OS and FSX on separate SSD`s

I hope someone can help me!

Thanks