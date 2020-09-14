Thread: Help editing airplane?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Hey guys I am trying to edit the airplane.cfg. I was told onestore. Where is it? I went to users\name\appdata\local\ packages But cannot find the flightsimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe File? I unhid the appdata folder but still nothing? Can someone help me? I dowloaded premium deluxe from steam. Also is onestore a app that came with the flightsim?
    \\\MSFS(*)\Official\One Store..........
    (*)I installed my MSFS from XBox Game Pass, I created the MSFS folder myself of my SSD Root and pointed the XBox installer to that folder. The download and Install in that folder took 5 hrs. When completed I created the Desktop Shortcut myself, I double-clicked and after a few minutes of further (auto) un-packing and installing MSFS started up. so I have: C:\MSFS\Official\OneStore which contains 154 folders (all auto-created) the first 127 being Asobo aircraft folders which contain further folders more or less structured like FSX Simobjects. Further down the path you will find the Asobo\Aircraft folder which contains the 'aircraft.cfg' folder.
    Is one store and application[B]Is one store an application That is downloaded with flight simulator 2020
