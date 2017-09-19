Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Guess the state in the USA this screenshot comes from?

  1. Today, 12:18 PM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    512

    Default Guess the state in the USA this screenshot comes from?

    Identify the state where this screenshot comes from? It is a US state.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Guess.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 327.1 KB  ID: 222411  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:43 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,138

    Default

    Washington?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flying from State to State in the US
    By avjones in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-19-2017, 10:28 AM
  2. A nice day at Olympic Mountain, Washington state USA!
    By Captain Zoom in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-03-2006, 05:57 AM
  3. Guess who? Nope, guess again..lol.
    By Wolfman in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 05-11-2005, 10:23 PM
  4. Second attempt at a repaint. Guess the livery! Browny points for the right guess :-)
    By ahmedmumeni in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 05-04-2003, 10:53 PM
  5. another screenshot, guess the plane
    By davido53 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-16-2002, 10:05 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules