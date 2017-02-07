Default location for saved flight files
Hi everyone,
Could someone please tell me how I change the FS2020 settings so that my saved flights automatically go to a custom location.
I like to put my saved flights into a nonstandard place, and it is mildly annoying to have to keep browsing my computer to store my flight there.
This is a minor issue, but I would like to address it.
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 |
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB|
Dell U2717D monitor
