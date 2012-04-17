Thread: help on my approach (video)

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 10:33 AM
    lotusteve
    Sep 2020
    uk sheffield
    #1

    Default help on my approach (video)

    Still learning the Cessna. (this is my first flight sim as well) can someone have a look at my video of the approach/landing into paderborn, the radio message i got says i was clear to land,but when i landed i get another message saying i should not have landed. what am i doing wrong. i have included the video of take off and land. the approach starts at around 4.50 in the video.. thankyou for reading. Also any info for me to take on board about my approach and landing would be useful to me.
    https://youtu.be/snILrNM7xgY
  Today, 11:15 AM #2
    lnuss
    Mar 2005
    Westminster, CO
    lnuss

    Well, I can't give you a detailed report, but I was surprised that ATC cleared you for takeoff before the airliner ahead of you had departed. And in the real world, you might have had problems with wake turbulence, too. I'd turn off those traffic labels, just to minimize distractions, but that's me.

    You stayed within the "boxes" defining your approach path rather well, if a tad sloppy, but the "too fast" warning was (IMHO) too early, and probably shouldn't have come until shortly before you turned base, but that's the sim, not you. Your approach looked halfway decent, except for speed control*, but ATC cleared you to land while there was still an airliner waiting for takeoff, sitting on the numbers. They should have had you go around, but you chose to land and run under/into the left wing, thus getting to the edge of the runway until you were past the aircraft -- were you going to land it might have been prudent to land long (you had a long taxi on the runway anyhow), but for real world a go-around would have been more appropriate.

    I noticed your panel went dark on final approach -- weird -- but once you'd established your airspeed, maintaining the same pitch attitude (with no flap or throttle change) will hold your airspeed, just keeping the top of your nose at the same place relative to the horizon, though you'll have to extrapolate to allow for view angle changes when banking in the turn.

    You don't mention whether you had any real world aviation experience, though I get the impression you don't, but I'd say for a beginner you were doing pretty well.

    * Speed is controlled by your pitch attitude, altitude by your throttle, though there is some interaction there. About 65-70 kts would have been about right down final, especially after adding flaps, but if you disregard the "warnings" 90 kts would have been OK until turning base, and 70-75 on base leg.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
