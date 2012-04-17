Thread: help on my approach (video)

help on my approach (video)
Still learning the Cessna. (this is my first flight sim as well) can someone have a look at my video of the approach/landing into paderborn, the radio message i got says i was clear to land,but when i landed i get another message saying i should not have landed. what am i doing wrong. i have included the video of take off and land. the approach starts at around 4.50 in the video.. thankyou for reading. Also any info for me to take on board about my approach and landing would be useful to me.
https://youtu.be/snILrNM7xgY
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Processor,32"wide screen Samsung monitor
MSI MAG B550M MORTAR Motherboard mATX, AM4, DDR4
Pioneer 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Gen 3x4,Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC
Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)
Bookmarks