Thread: Heavy weather in MSFS

Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Yes Tim, that does look rough!!
Nice shots though!
Michael
Not a good day for mountain flying, Tim! Great shots!
Mr Zippy
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
Thanks Michael & Charlie, I landed safely but I think I was lucky this time!
In retrospect I should have been playing Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song while flying into that lot...
