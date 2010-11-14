Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Heavy weather in MSFS

    Default Heavy weather in MSFS

    Some heavy weather during an MSFS NeoFly cargo flight from Teeside to Walney Island, UK:

    Yes Tim, that does look rough!!

    Nice shots though!

    Michael
    Not a good day for mountain flying, Tim! Great shots!
    Thanks Michael & Charlie, I landed safely but I think I was lucky this time!
    In retrospect I should have been playing Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song while flying into that lot...
