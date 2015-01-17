Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Custom camera angle: air traffic controller POV - is this possible?

    iamjohnsname
    Hello all,

    As the title suggests, I'm trying to figure out if I can use the customisable camera to be static on the ground, but automatically tilt and pan with the plane - just like your head would do if you were flying a remote-controlled model, or if you were in the tower.

    I'm sure FSX had this perspective as one of the default camera options but maybe I'm wrong.

    Has anyone attempted this and had any success in FS2020?

    Thank you very much!
    You should be able to set this up with the drone camera (Showcase mode)
    as this can move freely in any direction.

    Stinger

    Stinger
