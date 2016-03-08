Hi,
I hope to get the new Flight Sim 2020 by Christmas and have been trying to get familiar with some Youtube videos. Everything looks great in the new sim and I am especially interested in the more realistic and accurate scenery. However, one thing that might not be an issue with many users but drives me crazy is when at full throttle or cruise in a propeller plane, the spinning props flicker as if they are at low speeds. (Even at low idle I did not see the spinning blades on a Cessna 172 I just flew on.). Every single or twin prop plane that I have ever flown in show only a faint arc of the outer edge of the propeller when at high rpm or cruise. You only see the outer arc and the blades are just about invisible.
Is there any possibility that this may be resolved in a future update? Its the one and only thing that ruins the "As Real as it Gets" feeling. Thanks, Tom