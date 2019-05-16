After a brief stop and a plane swap, it's time for the next leg of our coast-to-coast journey. Today's trip will be in the Baron G58 from Parkersburg, West Virginia to St. Louis Downtown Airport. Flight time is about 2:45. As you'll see we encountered lots of different weather from overcast skies, dodging storms and finishing with nice weather on our arrival into St. Louis (it was actually supposed to be stormy in STL as well, but the MSFS weather engine wasn't showing that.)

Holding short of runway 21 at Parkersburg

Crossing over West Virginia into Ohio. Even on a gloomy day this sim looks incredible

The clouds are behind us for now...

But not for long as we head towards a much more threatening looking storm

Clouds are taking over again

We're in the thick of things now

It looked a lot worse than it was, just a few bumps and no rain

Clear skies now as we begin our approach to Downtown airport

No shots from landing, it was a bit hairy with a strong crosswind, but here is a shot taxiing in with the city of St. Louis in the background. Resizing the picture took some of the quality away, but if you look hard you can make out the arch.

Parked on the busy ramp. Grabbing some lunch and fuel, and then it's off to our next destination

Thanks as always for viewing!