Just a quick question. Every time I fire up P3DV4.5 I find my Alpha Flight Yoke and my Logitech Flight Throttle Quadrant button and axis assignments have changed. I assign them through the OPTIONS-KEY ASSIGNMENTS in the simulator. Is there something I am doing wrong? Are they not saved automatically after assignment or do I have to do something to save them? Side note: has anyone moved to FS2020 and then switched back to P3D, or maybe use both now?