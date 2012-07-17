Thread: Garmin G3000

Garmin G3000
Hi everyone,
I am learning to fly the Daher TBM 930, which uses the Garmin G3000.
I need instruction on using this avionics system. However, the guide and instructions need to be written down, so that I can follow the instructions step by step.
At this point does something like this exist? Could someone please direct me to something.
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 |
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB|
Dell U2717D monitor
