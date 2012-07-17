Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Garmin G3000

    Stanley777
    Garmin G3000

    Hi everyone,

    I am learning to fly the Daher TBM 930, which uses the Garmin G3000.

    I need instruction on using this avionics system. However, the guide and instructions need to be written down, so that I can follow the instructions step by step.

    At this point does something like this exist? Could someone please direct me to something.

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    rockinrobin
    

    There is a guide to FS2020 published by SoFly. It has a section on flying the TBM930, and includes some info on the G3000. Haven't flown that aircraft yet so can't vouch for the quality of information provided. The guide is available here at the flightsim store. There is also a thread at the top of this forum about the manual...you might read some of those posts.
