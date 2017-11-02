Thread: First Flight (KFFA) to Nantuket (KACK)

Results 1 to 2 of 2

First Flight (KFFA) to Nantuket (KACK)

    Default First Flight (KFFA) to Nantuket (KACK)

    OK. Had to do one more flight for the weekend. Tomorrow morning is cataract surgery on the left eye. The right one will be a month later. I'm not to sure how the eyes are going to work after the surgery.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 205.2 KB  ID: 222360

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 261.4 KB  ID: 222361

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 350.1 KB  ID: 222362

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 311.8 KB  ID: 222363

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 57.3 KB  ID: 222364

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 197.8 KB  ID: 222365

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 274.8 KB  ID: 222366

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 236.2 KB  ID: 222367

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 273.0 KB  ID: 222368

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 298.5 KB  ID: 222369

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 296.9 KB  ID: 222370

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 232.4 KB  ID: 222371

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 231.5 KB  ID: 222372

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 175.1 KB  ID: 222373

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 147.5 KB  ID: 222374

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 136.7 KB  ID: 222375
