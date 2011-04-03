Hey all,

This is Scott Thomas. Milton Shupes old panel hack. I have started messing with FS again. I was reworking a Commander panel (xml gauges.) All was going well til now, when suddenly FSPS is giving me an error;

"Cant create temporary xml directory. The system cannot find the path specified."

It repeats this as each gauge tries to load until eveything is not loaded!!

WHAT HAVE I DONE?!!!?!!

Thanks,
Scott