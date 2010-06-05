All,

Firstly I have been a FS User since FS4 and this is without doubt the best I have seen on initial release, it has so much potential moving forward as improvements are made to the sim.

I had my first trip out of London city today and on the climb out noticed wind turbines in the vicinity of the Shard London bridge area, is this a known issue before I start reporting to the Zen desk?

Once again not a winge just taking those baby steps to add to scenery to improve etc.

Regards

Nic