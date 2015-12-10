Please help me any body I am tired of trying and watching lot of tutorials. The problem is my msfs 2020 sim is that after recent upgrade (update patch 2)

I can not USE the ILS system when I fly any FLIGHT PLAN either created with the FMC or on the Welcome screen, when APPROACHING
any Airport I try to engage ILS by pressing the ILS button it goes to LOC and I keep pressing the ILS button but it goes to LOC again and again.

So if any body please tell me is there anything wrong with the SIM or I am omitting some action. Before the upgrade there was not any problem like this and I was happy.

Thanks