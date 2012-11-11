Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The King Air is nearly home!

    The King Air is nearly home!

    Thanks to good luck and good friends, I finally managed to contract a series of charter flights to deliver parcels to various places in the UK and finally to Koksijde Airbase in Belguim.

    Notice I said good friends! My "friend" Jan Von Peerhoven is still somewhat in a snit about me using his King Air!!?? Sadly, this misunderstanding has led him to accuse me and even threaten my legal standing in Europe! It's not my fault, after once again consuming too much beer and cheese, he granted me free rein to use his old King Air!! It's a nice enough plane I agree. But he should have gone the serious turboprop and five blade prop upgrade route months ago! That small investment on his part would have made my flights much more enjoyable!!

    I'm sure once I finish this charter contract, I'll have enough money to make the trip up to Amsterdam and bring his precious plane, which BTW: I have kept totally dry, back!! Then he'll probably be pleased to enough to give me a ride on his toy train system and perhaps even a meal or two. I'll not insult myself by taking any airline tickets he will probably wish to offer! Unless he apologizes first, of course!

    So enjoy the shots and read my notations.

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Tower View EGMH.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 261.1 KB  ID: 222350

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Ready to head for Belguim.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 285.1 KB  ID: 222351

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Combing around to head East.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 335.4 KB  ID: 222352

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Leveling at 10.5 K.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 124.4 KB  ID: 222353

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Pretty as a picture!.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 228.0 KB  ID: 222354

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Europe Ahead!.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 236.9 KB  ID: 222355

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Turn to final.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 317.9 KB  ID: 222356

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Rollout at EBFN.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 268.5 KB  ID: 222357

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Parked at EBFN.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 353.2 KB  ID: 222358
    plainsman

    Must be time for inspection on hours?
    Fun shots!
