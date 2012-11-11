Thread: The King Air is nearly home!

Thanks to good luck and good friends, I finally managed to contract a series of charter flights to deliver parcels to various places in the UK and finally to Koksijde Airbase in Belguim.
Notice I said good friends! My "friend" Jan Von Peerhoven is still somewhat in a snit about me using his King Air!!?? Sadly, this misunderstanding has led him to accuse me and even threaten my legal standing in Europe! It's not my fault, after once again consuming too much beer and cheese, he granted me free rein to use his old King Air!! It's a nice enough plane I agree. But he should have gone the serious turboprop and five blade prop upgrade route months ago! That small investment on his part would have made my flights much more enjoyable!!
I'm sure once I finish this charter contract, I'll have enough money to make the trip up to Amsterdam and bring his precious plane, which BTW: I have kept totally dry, back!! Then he'll probably be pleased to enough to give me a ride on his toy train system and perhaps even a meal or two. I'll not insult myself by taking any airline tickets he will probably wish to offer! Unless he apologizes first, of course!
So enjoy the shots and read my notations.
Michael
