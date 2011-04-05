Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Losing control after disconnecting autopilot Beechcraft Bonanza

    Stevepariser
    Losing control after disconnecting autopilot Beechcraft Bonanza

    After flying on autopilot and approaching arrival airport I disconnect autopilot and alt. Hold to manually fly aircraft. When I do that the aircraft completely is out of control and crashes. I attempt to control however nothing seems to,correct this situation. Any idea why?
    Stevemill
    The AP is still a bit borked. You need to make sure that you have no active Heading or Altitude Holds because even though the AP is off it will sometimes still try to implement them anyway.
    kahngrotbo
    I have been using FSTramp for Autopilot and has made flying much more enjoyable for me. It was worth the purchase until MS fixes it or the community comes up with a fix which is far more likely.
