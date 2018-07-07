Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: KDAB (Daytona Beach) to KFFA (First Flight)

    Default KDAB (Daytona Beach) to KFFA (First Flight)

    Decided to head up the coast and check out a few things with a final stop at the First Flight sight.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 213.1 KB  ID: 222333

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 229.7 KB  ID: 222334

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 284.4 KB  ID: 222335

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 296.7 KB  ID: 222336

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 243.9 KB  ID: 222337

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 276.9 KB  ID: 222338

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 232.4 KB  ID: 222339

    Please see PART 2
    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 340.4 KB  ID: 222340

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 301.4 KB  ID: 222341

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 140.3 KB  ID: 222342

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 251.0 KB  ID: 222343

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 199.3 KB  ID: 222344

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 229.6 KB  ID: 222345

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 179.6 KB  ID: 222346
    Looking good David. I enjoyed Kitty Hawk when I went there recently as well.
    But man that's early for the trees in the South to have turned so much. They're still much greener that that here in Kentucky. So on my last flight I moved the date back to August to make it look more like local.

    Michael
    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert
    Looking good David. I enjoyed Kitty Hawk when I went there recently as well.
    But man that's early for the trees in the South to have turned so much. They're still much greener that that here in Kentucky. So on my last flight I moved the date back to August to make it look more like local.

    Michael
    Thanks Michael. Yep, the sim applies fall colors to everywhere when it changes!
