This is so embarassing. Have been struggling with my joystick since i bought the game. A Microsoft sidewinder precision 2.

After about a week i managed at least to take of and fly straight för a while anyway. But always when it comes to landing it always gets just catastrophic! Around 85 knots it starts wiggling from left to right for no reason and always ends in a crash.
(And NO the copilot stayed on the ground.)

As if that wasnt enough (talking about AI) recently when i finally managed to land once. What shows up on the landing strips?! Yes!.. it really looks like a firetruck? Im giving up!