PXN-2119. Help required.
It seemed as though most suppliers of FS hardware had supply problems about 6 weeks after lockdown and, as part of my new build cockpit assy, I wanted a HOTAS unit for test purposes. Apart from Thrustmaster at £150 + there was a scarcity of options, but EBay had a Chinese version which was a pure copy, design-wise of the TM product and it was only £40 !!.
I thought, what can the worst thing that could happen?
a). It would take 3 months to deliver.
b). It would be cheap and nasty.
c). It wouldn't work properly.
d). The instructions would be unreadable.
e). For forty quid, what's the worst thing. etc etc.
Well, it arrived within the week.
Looks and feels like the real thing from TM except its more glitzy.
Does the job beautifully.
HOWEVER, I was right about the instructions. Minimal and short on process.
I thought someone on these forums would have the answers, but I can find no references in the search function.
Two questions.
A) Does anyone have a Full English set of instructions. The manufacturer's minimalist version doesn't cut it.
B) After the joystick is calibrated and working, how do I next proceed to the throttle set up.?
Surely, such a bargain must have been widely tested and used.
Amazon now stock it and the review section tipped me off as to how to get the Joystick working, but ne news as yet about the throttle.
Thank you all
Derek McBride
Instinct is the nose of the mind.
Bookmarks